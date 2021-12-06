Alas there were slight skids along the way: incomprehensible expressions of “hypothetical concern” slipped out twice, but the Boris-bashing missive hurtled on regardless.

French friends tell me that we should be so lucky to wobble along under Boris.

Their smoothie Macron leaves Boris standing in the machination championship.

This week's there's a response to a previous letter about Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Back in Blighty, most people with sense or sensibility feel a spell of Sir Keir Starmer and his merry menagerie would make us miserable.

Miles Green

By email

