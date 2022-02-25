The audience were old hands, fans of long standing, they never missed a beat, understood every raised eyebrow, every half-look, every punchline delivered with glee or, better still, left unsaid.

And then came the climate catastrophe song … the enthusiasm and high spirits notched right down, a cool breeze ran through the auditorium,.

From the stage, the introduction to the number, ended with the words “and Greta Thunberg is right”, which was greeted with a groan. Applause for the catchy but telling calypso number The Sun Beats Down On Lerwick Town was muted.

Fascinating Aida had fans groaning with their song about Greta Thunberg recently at Buxton Opera House

Not good enough. Buxton! Wake up and smell the burning! However galling it may be to be told the truth by an adolescent Scandinavian, Greta Thunberg is right.

It is up to all of us to play our small part in saving the planet or there will be no future. We will be responsible for the demise of humanity and the beauties of nature through our own wilful ignorance and inaction.

Oh, and in case you think I’m a “Millennial Snowflake”, I’m a 72-year-old sheep farmer from just down the road.

Dee Frith

By email

