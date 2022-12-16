I care about ticket offices. I am 73 years old and often use the trains and use the ticket office to get my tickets. I find the machines difficult to use. There are always people using the ticket offices, which shows there is a need for them. Also trains frequently change platforms and I find it really helpful to ask for confirmation of the correct platform. It is very frustrating when there is no-one to ask.

I support the rail strikes, and I believe the ticket offices and station staffing need to be protected.

Advertisement

I hope that the Government will see sense.

The writer of this letter is in full support of the rail strikes.

Dorothy Stannard

By email

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.