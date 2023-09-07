News you can trust since 1852
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Letter: I'm furious over the handouts our country has agreed to

Thank you for publishing last week’s letter from Vin Malone which expresses the disbelief and fury of myself and doubtless thousands of others in Britain.
By Jacqueline Sullivan
Published 8th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
To witness our Prime Minister dispensing handouts to countries who can fund lunar explorations when our own country is under duress is sickening and should surely be challenged.

Jacqueline Sullivan

By email

