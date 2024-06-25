Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If anyone is daft enough to believe the hype that has been put out by some politicians across the country that, when junior doctors go on strike it is because they are greedy, they really should read the book I have just finished.

It is called This Is Going To Hurt – Secret Diaries Of a Junior Doctor, written by Adam Kay.

If they don't agree with the position of the doctors after reading this book then I suggest they are totally lacking in empathy or sympathy for their fellow human beings.It is clear that, not only are junior doctors far more worthy of a substantial increase in pay, but also there should be a genuine inquiry into their working conditions.Ignore the lessons to be learned from this book at your peril!

David Fox

A reader has sent in a letter in support of junior doctors.

Derbyshire

