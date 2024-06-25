Letter: Ignore the lessons gleaned from this book at your peril
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is called This Is Going To Hurt – Secret Diaries Of a Junior Doctor, written by Adam Kay.
If they don't agree with the position of the doctors after reading this book then I suggest they are totally lacking in empathy or sympathy for their fellow human beings.It is clear that, not only are junior doctors far more worthy of a substantial increase in pay, but also there should be a genuine inquiry into their working conditions.Ignore the lessons to be learned from this book at your peril!
David Fox
Derbyshire
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
We are reliant on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.