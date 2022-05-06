Letter: I'd like to see some proof

Dr Bob Banks (Letters, April 28), claims France, Germany, Kenya and Lebanon take more refugees than Britain, but where’s the proof?

By Tracy Smith
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:50 pm

Most are economic migrants, not refugees.

Mr J Smith

New Mills

A reader responds to a previous letter about refugees.

