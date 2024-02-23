Letter: I wish someone clever could come up with a solution to horrible ailment that is tinnitus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I saw she gave an interview and I certainly feel her pain.

As someone who has had this condition for many years, it really does grind you down.

That constant sound of marching on gravel in your head is very often hard to deal with at times.

A reader gives a personal insight into the problem of having tinnitus.

I have had brain scans (yes, I can confirm there is one in my head) and I have taken a few treatments but nothing can seem help with it.

Some days, I can try to zone out and not listen to the crunching sound but mostly, for 365 days a year, I suffer in silence.

It's excruciating and I just wish someone clever could come up with a solution to cure this horrible ailment.

Jayne Grayson

By email

