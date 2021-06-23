Letter: I think we've earned the right to have a little less of Dido Harding
Dido Harding wrote a piece in the Sunday papers saying that if she gets the job as head honcho of the NHS, she plans to stop the reliance on foreigners working in the NHS.
May I suggest the Tory Government stops its reliance on Dido Harding?
Jayne Grayson
By email
