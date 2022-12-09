There is a myth, perpetuated by the media, I have to say, that pensioners do not pay tax on their pensions and that all can obtain benefits. Not true.

If you paid into the Government scheme SERPS (1978-2002) which guaranteed a small extra sum added to your state basic pension, it could take you into the tax bracket once you reached retirement age, due to the fact that the tax-free allowance is so low. This was NOT a private pension.

These were not the wealthy, or even the well-off, they are the “just managing by the skin of their teeth.” It also means these pensioners are not entitled to many of the benefits enjoyed by others. No help with dental fees or spectacles for instance.

There are pensioners now aged 85 and over who are still paying tax and many of them have been paying tax since they were aged 15.

Unless, and until, a government decides to increase the tax threshold, they will pay this until the day they die, at whatever age.

I object to being told by Mr. Thorpe that I am a scrounger who will contribute nothing to the great black hole in the economy. This is not the case. In all probability, our taxes helped to pay for his education and those of his children etc.

I suggest he walk a mile in our shoes and think, would he be angered by these comments? Because I am.

Mrs. Clarke

Full name and address supplied

