News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Letter: I hope the Government will see sense over railway ticket office proposals

I’m appalled at the news that the Government and rail industry have formally announced plans to close almost 1,000 ticket offices at stations across the country.
By Peter Townsend
Published 11th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

If ticket offices are closed, it will be devastating for disabled people, the elderly, people with learning difficulties, and many more people who rely on being able to speak to someone at a station in order to be able to get around.I hope that the Government will see sense and think again about these proposals.

Peter Townsend

By email

Another letter this week from a reader calling on the Government to think again about proposals to close railway ticket offices.Another letter this week from a reader calling on the Government to think again about proposals to close railway ticket offices.
Another letter this week from a reader calling on the Government to think again about proposals to close railway ticket offices.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you very much for reading this.

Related topics:Government