Letter: I hope many will discover the true meaning of this special time of the year
Although the isle was already showing up on some seagoing charts, it could loosely be claimed it was ‘discovered’ on Christmas Day, if only because the given name conferred lasting identity.
Likewise, ‘discovery’ could be written all over the Christmas narrative that we are about to celebrate: the virgin Mary discovered her life’s vocation. Joseph discovered angelic protection. Elizabeth discovered maternity. Zacharias discovered the consequence of unbelief.The Wise Men discovered a star. Herod discovered competition for his throne. The shepherds discovered their ‘perfect lamb’.And, in his final days on earth, ageing Simeon discovered ‘physical buoyancy’.
Of course, down the generations, the Christmas card manufacturers created a chocolate box scene to capture the imagination of the masses: the adoring young mother, the ‘surrogate’ father, the docile animals, and that quintessential crib, that was, literally, ‘The cradle of Christianity!’
Some time ago, someone sent me an email with a picture of a Christmas manger; the usual rough, wooden structure, with a bundle of straw cushioning the baby Jesus. Underneath was the caption ‘The First King-Size Bed’. I like that very much!
“She brought forth her firstborn Son, wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.”
Ahead of this innocent, gurgling infant lay a unique, amazing life. A short existence by modern standards, that changed the lives of multitudes and reset, forever, the spiritual and moral compass of humanity. So, what might we discover this Christmas?I hope that many will experience a ‘Eureka moment’, looking beyond the chocolate box scene to discover the true meaning of this very special celebration.
Rev Ken Calder
By email
