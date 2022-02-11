She cites the increase in the National Living Wage as an example of the Government' s largesse, forgetting that when Labour introduced the Minimum Wage in the 1990s, the Tories opposed it tooth and nail, claiming it would cost jobs.

She then proceeds to list Mr Largan's ‘achievements’, omitting to mention how many of these were started by our former MP Ruth George, leaving Mr Largan in the privileged position of being able to complete them.

No doubt Ms Morgan will be ‘over the moon’ at the revelation that the Government will provide a cushion for the 54 per cent rise in power bills by giving each household a £200 rebate.

"The Resolution Foundation has stated that even with this support the number of people living in fuel poverty will double to five million", says one reader.

But then we will have to pay back this money in the form of a £40 surcharge in each of the next five years. The Resolution Foundation has stated that even with this support the number of people living in fuel poverty will double to five million.

Then we have the Bank of England governor telling workers not to ask for pay rises to keep up with an expected inflation rate of 7.25 per cent.

Not all of these problems are the Government's making of course.

But by allowing a 54 per cent price hike by the power suppliers and not following France's example of limiting the rise to four per cent, the Conservatives are making us all considerably poorer.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

