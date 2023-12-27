Letter: I fear more damage and flooding is inevitable if problem is not urgently addressed
The road surface, which was already very poor, has now become dangerous and is damaging vehicles.
Despite reporting the problem, it appears Derbyshire County Council’s only response so far has been to put up ‘ice’ warning signs.
My complaint was responded to by Derbyshire County Council, but referred to Sheepbridge Lane at Sheepbridge, and blamed Yorkshire Water for a ‘surcharge’ problem.
Unless the problem is addressed urgently by DCC, in liaison with Yorkshire Water if necessary to co-ordinate their drain clearing or repair with resurfacing work, I fear more damage and flooding is inevitable.
Stephen Smedley
Hasland
