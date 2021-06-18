Letter: I expect MP to treat me the same as my neighbours

However, my door was avoided!

Was it because I questioned him, via email, over the policing bill, voter ID and lack of BSL signing at Downing Street press briefings?

I do expect to be treated the same as my neighbours. My political views may not match his, but I am still one of his constituents.

A reader says she would have liked to discuss their political differences with Robert Largan.

Yes, there are many problems I would have liked to raise with him. Alas, he never gave me the chance.

Christine Hallam

Buxton

