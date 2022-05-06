Can’t agree with MP at all

First he talked of the recent Kinder Scout protest as a celebration.

In reality, it was to protest that the 2,000 Countryside and Rights of Way Act established only a partial right to roam in England and Wales, covers just eight per cent of England, and that the Tories this month quashed a review of the right to roam in England’s countryside.

A letter this week about Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

Then there are Mr Largan’s repeated claims that he has “an independent-minded approach”! This is patently laughable, as his voting record shows.

He mistakenly describes his abstention on the Agriculture Bill as ‘I rebelled’ – clearly no such thing.

He failed to vote at all on the Owen Paterson scandal, thereby supporting the Prime Minister; and although he did finally rebel on the pouring of sewage into our rivers, as far as I can see he has voted with the Government on every other occasion.

Just recently, for example, he supported: draconian limits on our right to protest; weakening the powers of the independent Electoral Commission; forcing everyone to have photo ID when voting; and Priti Patel’s vicious approach to refugees, which could dramatically weaken international systems for protecting those fleeing war and persecution.

And if, as he says, he’s committed to the environment, we could well ask why he’s decrying the Green Party, who, unlike the Tories, do have strong plans for the mitigation of climate change and the biodiversity crisis; why he portrays the Government’s supposed solutions to our sewage discharge crisis as a success, when actually its targets and time-frames are literally decades away; and why he is failing to challenge the Government’s refusal to set meaningful targets for the protection of wildlife and wild spaces?

Rachel Purchase

Buxton

