In 2010, they used the international banking crisis as a justification for austerity, but it was really an excuse for running down public services, particularly local authorities and the NHS.

Failures need distractions, hence Brexit, blame the Europeans.

Their flawed extrovert PM, who “got that done” didn’t last long. Their austerity, plus Brexit’s four per cent pa hit on the UK’s GDP (about £100bn pa), was still unpopular so bring on another distraction. As a replacement PM, they elected a self-proclaimed “disruptor” who claimed the last decade had been an economic failure, hoping many wouldn’t notice she’d been in the cabinet for most of it.

But the pension funds had invented LDIs, another device for maximising short-term profits whilst increasing systemic risks (remember CDSs, in 2008), and the money markets took a dim view of Downing Street’s kamikaze fiscal policy. This combined with unhelpful behaviour from Threadneedle Street, with the bank effectively buying and selling bonds simultaneously.

So she sacks her co-disruptor in a car-crash news conference, leaving her MPs contemplating another round of their circular firing squad game.

But her new Chancellor, who presided over their rundown of the NHS, is now offering us a fresh round of austerity. Er, I think that this is where we came in.

This year’s pantomime season seems to have started early. Would that it was fiction; only a few disruptor capitalists will win, most of us will pay bills, and some will die.

Hubris leads on to nemesis. By their fruits you shall know them.

John McGrother

Buxton

