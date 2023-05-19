News you can trust since 1852
Letter: How has our NHS come to be in this current state?

In February, I attended A&E at Stepping Hill Hospital. The place was stuffed with people waiting. I arrived at 6pm on a Monday. At about 1am, I was given a hospital trolley to sleep on.

By Nicholas Bostin
Published 19th May 2023, 12:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 13:00 BST

At 4am, I was woken by a doctor and received treatment. However, I needed to be admitted to a ward and this did not happen until about 5pm that evening.

In the meantime I had to wait in A&E for almost 24 hours. After further treatment, I was discharged after five nights, but unfortunately developed a blood clot and had to return to A&E at Stepping Hill.

On this occasion, I arrived at 5pm on Sunday. Again the place was packed. I saw a doctor but needed specialist treatment. I was moved to a room at 11.45pm and waited there with no contact until I received treatment at 4.15 am from another doctor. I was discharged again at 5pm.

One reader had to wait more than five hours to be seen in A&E.
A few days ago, I developed further symptoms and made a third visit to A&E, arriving at 1.30pm on Monday. Yet again the place was rammed with people waiting to be seen and an announcement was made that the waiting time would be at least five and a half hours. I was lucky enough to see a doctor at 6.30pm. As before, I received excellent treatment. The doctor was sympathetic and knowledgeable and gave me a thorough examination. I left Stepping Hill at 8.30pm.

In telling this story, I do not wish to criticise NHS staff at all, in fact quite the reverse. Their degree of professionalism and patience is staggering. I also have to say that the patience of those waiting to be seen was fairly impressive.

But how did we get to the situation where a five-and-a-half-hour wait in A&E is considered acceptable?

The Tory Government keeps telling us about the extra funding it is making available for the NHS but where is the evidence that this is helping?

After 13 years of inept Tory leadership, the NHS is in a worse state than it has ever been and seems close to collapse.

Government Ministers and local MPs should make unannounced visits to NHS A&E departments to see the situation for themselves.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

