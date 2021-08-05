Letter: How has High Wall footpath got into such a state?

Looking at the footpath on the High Wall, my mind went back nigh on 80 years to when my mother would take us for our daily walk along the footpath.

To us it was safe and exciting, to be up high looking down towards Ashwood Park. What a well thought-out entrance to Buxton by the highway designers at the time.

How many people does one see on that same High Path now? Look at the crumbling walls, the hazards on the footpath, the neglected trees looking as if they are about to tumble from just a puff of air.

One reader is disgusted at the state of a footpath in the town

The pavement does not seem wide enough for a family to walk safely along. How has it come to this? What is going to be done?

What an insult it is to have visitors travelling through our wonderful scenery from Bakewell to our beautiful spa town of Buxton, to be greeted with this entrance.

We need answers.

Christine Hilton

Buxton

