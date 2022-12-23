Letter: How do legit asylum seekers enter this country legally?
Our MP Robert Largan supports the Prime Minister’s five-point plan to tackle illegal immigrants.
Could he please explain how a legitimate asylum seeker enters Britain legally, since the Home Secretary was unable to do so in a recent interview?
Tony Parsons
Buxton
