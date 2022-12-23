News you can trust since 1852
Letter: How do legit asylum seekers enter this country legally?

Our MP Robert Largan supports the Prime Minister’s five-point plan to tackle illegal immigrants.

By Tony Parsons
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Could he please explain how a legitimate asylum seeker enters Britain legally, since the Home Secretary was unable to do so in a recent interview?

Tony Parsons

Buxton

A question from a reader to MP Robert Largan about legitimate asylum seekers.
