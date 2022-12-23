Could he please explain how a legitimate asylum seeker enters Britain legally, since the Home Secretary was unable to do so in a recent interview?

Tony Parsons

Advertisement

Buxton

A question from a reader to MP Robert Largan about legitimate asylum seekers.

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.