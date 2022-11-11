Letter: Horses shouldn't really be allowed on our roads
I saw a story recently where a lorry very nearly came into contact with a horse and its rider.
Why do horses need to be ridden on roads? There is surely enough space away from roads.Motorists pay road tax to use roads whereas horses leave manure in the roads, making a hazard for motorcycles.If it’s dangerous to ride a horse on roads, don’t do it.
Ian Longley
By email
