Local elections are approaching, and so the attacks on our Labour council are coming thick and fast, as he seems to be drip feeding a selection from the Book of Largan Myths.

How dare this newcomer comment on the running of the Pavilion Gardens by the council, before its management was taken over by Parkwood Leisure in February 2019.

He wasn’t even on the scene at the time.

Under the superb direction of Maurice Roberts and his excellent staff and subsequent managers, it was a brilliant venue for decades, hosting so many conferences, antique fairs, competitions, concerts, balls, weddings, in fact all manner of events and civic functions, very similar to what is on offer these days.

It was – and is – a wonderful place for local people and visitor attractions, a jewel in the High Peak crown with something for everyone.

As a Grade II-listed historic venue, it was regularly updated and refurbished, at least twice during my years on the council, 1983 to 1999.

Between 2004 and 2010, the gardens underwent an extensive restoration project to return them to their natural Victorian splendour, and to refurbish the main inner building, the Pavilion Arts Centre.

In August 2021 it turned 150 years old, but celebrations were affected by the Covid-19 closure, lockdowns, staff furloughs and distancing restrictions.

It was always supported by all political parties, as they worked together to enhance its success as an example of a first-rate municipal enterprise.

This was something I was able to extol when I welcomed Conservative council leaders, Margaret Thatcher and members of her Government (not an easy thing to do for a Labour Mayor), but they all praised the complex at their spring conference in 1988, and many asked for advice and guidance linked to their own assets.

We can blame the arrival of the years of austerity with the Tory governments from 2010, and the large reductions in grants and cuts in council finances by central government that saw councils having to concentrate on their statutory and essential services, and they just did not have the finance to cover all the upkeep of our public buildings.

Keep that to the forefront Robert.

Add to this significant fact that councils were forced to put services out to tender and seek the private sector investments.

This resulted in situations like Parkwood Leisure taking over its management, and I am pleased to see it has been very successful, by all accounts following on the traditions of the council officers and members at High Peak Council.

Kath Holtom

Hadfield

