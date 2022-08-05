My wife and I generate little food waste, but we do have a larger garden than many, and the typical bin output from our house is a full green bin of garden and food waste, a half-full brown bin of card, glass and plastic, and a quarter-full black bin of non-recyclable rubbish, and they should each be emptied once a fortnight.

Recently we had recycling week, when both the green and brown bins should have been emptied. The brown bins were emptied on time, but the green bins were left full. When I attempted to report this, the website indicated there had been operational difficulties and green bins would be emptied next time round.

Every Christmas, High Peak Council chooses to collect only the brown bins, leaving the green to fester for a further two weeks, despite the extra food waste likely to be generated over Christmas.

Buxton normally has a chilly climate and missing out a green bin collection is merely an inconvenience at Christmas, but failure to empty the green bins in the same week as highest temperature records were broken is a health hazard.

Everyone who put out green waste had a smelly and fly-blown bin for the next fortnight, and that will not encourage an expansion of green recycling.

Additionally, I pity the hard-working bin operatives who had to attempt to empty the festering green bins, or more realistically half-empty them, as half the contents of each bin would be a fermented lump that stays put!

I appreciate the heatwave made it impossible to provide a full service, but surely green and black bins should have had priority.

Ian White

Buxton

