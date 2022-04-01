Let’s get it straight, I was the one who, during my time on county council, had the use of the path stopped because of the consequences which could happen.

When I finished on the council, Councillor Kemp, who took my place, soon after being elected, wrote to the Advertiser and said ‘I will see this ridiculous situation gets sorted’.

That was ten years ago and he is now getting Coun Grooby, already a busy councillor, and the MP Robert Largan involved.

A former councillor is concerned that the high footpath alongside Morrisons hasn't been sorted.

Please get this sorted once and for all, as well as all the pavements in town being broken and causing the elderly to fall.

I had to assist one poor lady the other day after she got her walking stick caught in the cracks where they have all broken outside Nat West Bank. Have a walk and see for yourself, I am sure that this visit would not take ten years.

Please just get it done, not for me but for these elderly people in the area.

R Baldry

Buxton

