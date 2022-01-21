The letter refers to the very heavy snow which came down at an alarming rate on the Friday afternoon. This storm was not forecast, and its fury was not anticipated. Even if it had been, the ploughs and gritters could not have cleared all the primary routes at the same time.

The roads were gritted on the previous evening as a precaution to keep the traffic moving, as is always the intention of Derbyshire County Council. We would love to have ploughs and gritters on every corner, but that expectation is completely unrealistic. As an ex-councillor, Robin should be aware of that.

Linda Grooby

A reply to the letter from Robin Baldry on January 13, about gritters.

County councillor, Buxton North & East

