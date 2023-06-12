Does he not understand what seeking asylum actually means? These are not criminals running away from justice. They are no threat to us.

These are people whose lives have come under threat because they tried to stand up for justice in their own country or who, as a group, hold beliefs contrary to those of their government.

I am appalled to see that, as my representative, he will vote for the Illegal Migration Bill to go before Parliament.

Praise for the asylum centre plans from one of our readers.

For many, there is no ‘legal’ way to enter this country. They cannot exactly queue up at their local British embassy to get a visa as if going on holiday. The Home Secretary herself admitted that she is unable to say decisively that the Bill is compatible with the Human Rights Act 1998.

If they cost us money, it is because the Government does not allow them to contribute to our society through work, and that can continue for many months because of the acknowledged inability of the Home Office to deal competently with applications to stay.

Many asylum seekers have skills needed in this country and wish to contribute to our society.

Having been part of the voluntary sector for many years, I know the compassion of people here in the High Peak.

Having a base for asylum seekers in Buxton means the necessary support will be easily accessible. Yes, some may not be genuine, but the vast majority are and need our understanding and care.

Bravo to the university.

Carol Evans

High Peak

