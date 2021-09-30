Letter: Hard winter lies ahead unless there is a rethink on Universal Credit uplift

Citizens Advice has warned 1.5million people will be in hardship, and the Child Poverty Action Group believes one in three children will be living in poverty.

The charity Turn 2 Us has commented that even before the forecast energy price rises, millions in receipt of benefits were facing a hard winter.

One correspondent in the ‘I’ newspaper quotes the head of Iceland Foods as saying “there are now more food banks than branches of McDonald’s in this country!”

A reader asks that the £20 uplift on Universal Credit is made permanent.

The combination of reduced incomes for those on Universal Credit with OFGEM’s increase in the energy price cap will most likely lead to a huge increase in utilities’ debts, with an associated surge in both physical illness, particularly in the disabled, and levels of anxiety, leading to mental illness, particularly in single parent families.

All this is magnified by price rises in food due to delivery difficulties and the likelihood those in the north of England will feel the hardship most because of our colder climate.

I hope our High Peak MP raises these issues with the Government and speaks out on behalf of those on Universal Credit, asking that the £20 uplift will be made permanent.

Susan Read (Dr)

Buxton

