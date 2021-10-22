Letter: Hail, Hail Silverlands!

I seem to think it was called ‘Hail Hail Silverlands’, and it was all about the teachers at that time, Miss Finney, Mrs Briggs, Mrs Eaton, Miss Riding and many more. I would love to see or hear it again. I do recall some of it so can anyone help on this one?

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.ajor impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.