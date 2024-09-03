Letter: Great to see that the locks in Bakewell now have a future
I really feel if you dislike the locks then you have too much time on your hands and you’re not focussed on the problems of the world that actually need sorting. But... This letter is to pay immediate and direct tribute to Richard Young. He has, at huge personal commitment, led this campaign, given it a face, made it credible and done the back-up work behind the scenes. As a Derbyshire county councillor myself, I know how much time this has occupied for him. I have sought to support and push and fight alongside him, but this has been his and your campaign. I respect and pay free and open tribute to him and his work for us all. The county council has not made this easy and I have picked up some of the issues directly with Coun Cupit, who has been constructive all along, but there are lessons we can all learn. Now it is incumbent upon all of us to make the next stage work. The locks are moving, the locks have a future and that is a lot of emotion, love and heart.
I want and need the next stage to work. But I want the record to show just how much we all owe to Richard for what he has done. I have two constituent families in my electoral division who have been in constant touch with me about their locks. Those locks were affixed to mark a miscarriage, a marriage, a death and a hope for the future. This is now possible thanks to Richard. I have played a small role, but he was our leading actor and he deserves the credit. I’m going to make a personal donation - I hope you all do too. See you all at the unveiling, when that day comes.
Coun Ed Fordham (and Sparky the Husky)
Representing Loundsley Green and Newbold, Chesterfield, group leader of the Liberal Democrats on DCC
