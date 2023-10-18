News you can trust since 1852
Letter: Great to see a TV channel that is a real breath of fresh air

GB News is the only national TV channel to encourage discussions on important issues with representatives from all sections of society.
By Geoff Oldale
Published 19th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
It offers a unique opportunity to participate in an honest and open exchange of views and debate, in a respectful way. No-one is cancelled.

This year, TV viewers voted GB News the Best Morning News Show and Nigel Farage received the TV Presenter Award on behalf of the channel.

It is the people’s channel. At long last free speech. How refreshing!

Geoff Oldale

Chesterfield

