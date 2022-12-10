Letter: Great news about Peter Kay tour
The news that Peter Kay is to tour again is fantastic. Peter is an absolute one-off and a proper comedian.
I honestly can’t think of another proper comedian today.
OK we’ve got people who claim to be funny but just aren’t, as some need to be smutty or need to swear to get laughs.
Ian Longley
By email
