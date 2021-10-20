Letter: GPs are all on our side

The relentless hostility and abuse that GPs and their staff are currently receiving is abhorrent and unfair.

General practices stayed open throughout the pandemic. GPs rapidly adapted to a new way of working to keep their patients and their staff safe.

While remote consultations provided safety, face-to-face appointments and physical examinations continued whenever clinically necessary.

At the start of the pandemic, medical staff in the country were frequently left with inadequate, inappropriate or simply no PPE and GPs have died from Covid in the last two years.

On top of all their other work, our GPs organised and administered the vaccine rollout, the biggest public health programme of modern times.

This extraordinary success was possible because the programme was put in the hands of our local health professionals, rather than farmed out to vast private companies with no relevant experience.

They are now working as hard as they can to clear the backlog that has built up during the pandemic, despite the fact that the chronic shortage of GPs in England is getting worse rather than better. Our GPs are on the same side as us. We should be with them, not against them.

Anna Girolami

Harpur Hill

