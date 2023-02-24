I wonder what he calls encouraging public resentment towards legitimately campaigning unions and lawful protesters; the use of deliberately provocative language about immigrants and asylum seekers; and seeking to criminalise our right to protest and withhold our labour?

On his anodyne observations that there is good and bad within every government, surely it’s a matter of how much good and how much bad?

After 12 years of Tory misgovernment, the small amount of good is no more than a more honest and competent government would have done sooner and better - remember the vaccination programme was a triumph for the under-funded and heroic NHS, not credit-grabbing Johnson.

A reply to a letter last week by Martin Cutts about the Government.

Unfortunately their score on the bad is very bad and getting worse. Not just the law-breaking Partygate, but crony corruption scandals like PPE; the crisis in social care; the shift from handclapping to turning a deaf ear to legitimate and affordable claims of key workers for fair pay and conditions (where, incidentally, many unions are not Labour-affiliated); the drive to torch the human rights we established under the Equality and Human Rights

Commission (EHRC); the Brexit costs of £153bn to date and rising by £440m per week (Bank of England estimates); the empty words of their ‘levelling up’ promises, etc.

If this isn’t contempt, hatred and lies, then what is it?

David Purchase

Buxton

For the original Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

