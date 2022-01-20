Our NHS staff, however, are aware of the laws that prevented them doing that.Meanwhile we are led to understand, in various offices around Whitehall, other groups, who claimed that they had also been working flat out, took a different view of the law.

So that we can appreciate how hard that group may have been working, look at the results of their tireless efforts: we have passed the 150,000 Covid death toll – the highest in Europe.

We have wasted millions of pounds buying substandard PPE from mates of Tory MPs, a process recently judged illegal.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader is angry about stories of parties at Number 10 while the country was in lockdown.

The NHS is severely understaffed and it currently has the longest waiting lists since they were introduced.

Is this really a cause for self-congratulation over wine, regardless of the law?

Andy Parker

Buxton

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.