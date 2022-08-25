Letter: Government seems to want to erode the rights of citizens
I welcome the comments of our MP Robert Largan in his recent column in which he defends freedom of speech following the terrible attack on Salman Rushdie.
I am sure they are genuine but sadly Mr Largan's stated views are at odds with the actions of the Conservative Government that he supports, in respect of civil liberties.
The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has put in place new laws which restrict how and where people in this country can take part in peaceful protest and campaigning.
Now we understand that the Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, is seeking to limit the extent to which the Government of the day can be challenged in the courts.
It has also been reported that the Government is considering withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights, a non-EU institution that the UK played a part in creating and signed in 1951.
This Government seems determined to erode the rights of citizens to hold it and future governments to account and I hope that Mr Largan deplores that.
Martin Willey
Buxton
