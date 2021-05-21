Letter: Government seems to have a strange set of priorities

High fatality rates in the sector during the pandemic clearly showed the Government’s careless (in both senses) attitude to care home residents, while care workers risked their lives with many on the minimum wage (or effectively less), often without adequate PPE.

We have an ageing population with increasingly complex health needs, care services that are chronically under-funded and struggle to make adequate provision for users in a dignified way, and endemic staff shortages largely because carers are undervalued and underpaid.

This in turn places unsustainable pressure on an NHS unable to discharge patients for whom no suitable care exists.

"The Queen's Speech was another abject failure by this Government to address the pressing issue of the crisis in social care" writes one reader.

In July 2019, new PM Boris Johnson said he had prepared a “clear plan” to fix the crisis in social care. Clearly not. The 2019 Tory manifesto promised cross-party talks to develop a strategy. Didn’t happen, despite ministers’ claims to the contrary.

So while I feel the Queen’s Speech had plenty of words on ways to undermine democracy in this country, including the totally unnecessary introduction of voter ID, changes to judicial review and curtailing the right to protest, it had just nine words on social care: “Proposals on social care reform will be brought forward”. Not hard to see where this Government’s priorities lie.

Jane Barrett

Buxton

