I wonder why, after 13 wasted years, Robert Largan’s Government has decided to tackle the high cost of childcare in this country?

Could it have anything to do with the next general election?

The UK now has the third most expensive childcare in the world, costing 75 per cent of the take home pay of one in four parents.The Government announced plans in March to expand free childcare to include children from nine months, and to improve before and after school care.Mr Largan fails to mention however that this would be phased in, so nine-month-olds for example would not be eligible for 30 hours until September 2025, well after the next election, and extended wraparound care would not be introduced until 2026.

Critically, serious concerns have been raised regarding the funding of the scheme and the supply of places.The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, announced an additional £4 billion but research by the CBI says that an additional £8.9 billion will be needed to fund the scheme. And inadequate funding is already one reason for the shortage of places.There are currently 2.4 children for every childcare place in England, and for disabled children, fewer than one in five local authorities have sufficient capacity.A recent survey by the Early Years Alliance demonstrates the mismatch between parents’ expectations and availability.The vast majority of providers were not planning to increase provision due to costs, staffing levels and/or space.

Like so many of this Government’s flagship policies: makes a good headline but in practice undeliverable.

Jane Barrett