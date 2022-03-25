Government caught cold

The company openly admitted that its dismissal plans were designed to reduce the crewing costs of ferries by 50 per cent, a statement that will probably mean much lower pay, longer hours, fewer holidays and no sick pay for its new agency workers.

The offer from the company of an enhanced severance package coincidentally matches the compensation that an employment tribunal would award for unfair dismissal.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader this week feels not enough is being done for the redundant workers at P&O.

A harder position for the company to defend is its lack of consultation with staff on the proposed redundancies. This is even a requirement under the law in offshore Jersey where the P&O Ferries staff contracts were issued.

The Government seemed to be caught napping on this issue, having been told 12 hours prior to the announcement and didn’t seem to do anything with that knowledge. Their initial response, writing letters to the wrong person for example, was not a reassuring start.

I hope they can get it together soon and act against P&O Ferries if they have broken UK law. I also hope our MP, who recently voted with the Government against a bill to ban fire-and-rehire practices, will have a change of mind and lobby the Government to act.

If this practice becomes common place, then people in Buxton will soon find themselves working for less money at a time when living costs are increasing week after week.

Paul Beers

Buxton

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.