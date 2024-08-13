Letter: Government needs to go back to square one and completely revamp NHS

The NHS has become a bottomless pit for demand.

Its introduction was one of the best things that the Labour Party did, but through lack of understanding of how insurance has to be funded, it was never set up to be financially secure.As with most socialist schemes, it was essentially meant to be paid for by taxes of one sort or another Now of course it competes with education, welfare, defence and a multitude of other claims on taxes.As a result, benefits have been whittled down round the edges – dental treatment and prescriptions to name but a couple.Down the road is coming eye-wateringly expensive successful treatment for cancer which could complete the demise of the NHS as we know it.With their massive parliamentary majority it is to be hoped that the new administration will go back to square one and completely revamp the NHS and ignore the screams of those of us that have come to bask in the false security of a failing organisation.