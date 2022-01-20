My teenage daughter has been eligible for her second vaccine dose since the beginning of January.

When I tried to find an out-of-school vaccine for her, the nearest available centre was Stoke-on-Trent. And when I tried to book it, the website crashed!

It looks as if she will have to wait until her school finally gets its allocation of vaccines at the beginning of February. When you add on the two weeks it takes for the dose to be fully effective, she will have been at school and unprotected for practically the whole of the first half-term. Friends in New Mills tell me a similar story.

"She will have been at school and unprotected for practically the whole of the first half-term.", says one mother about her daughter.

If the Government wants to rely entirely on the vaccine to control Covid, it must do better than this.

A Girolami

Harpur Hill

