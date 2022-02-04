Contrary to Councillor Ruth George’s letter last week, however, I feel it is untrue to suggest the Government has not acted.

The National Living Wage is being increased by 6.6 per cent in April; the Universal Credit taper rate has been cut to 55 per cent and work allowances increased by £500 a year; the Personal Allowance increase means that the first £12,570 a person earns is tax-free; and the State Pension has also increased in real-terms every year since 2010.

This said, I am still very concerned about the rising cost of energy bills. I was pleased to read in Robert Largan’s latest column that this is an issue he has already raised with Ministers on our behalf.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter this week responds to comments last week about what the Government is doing to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

I believe Mr Largan is a great improvement on our last MP, one of Jeremy Corbyn’s staunchest supporters.

In just two years, Mr Largan has got a contract signed to finally build the Mottram Bypass, a £137m upgrade to the Hope Valley railway line, tripled the funding for the restoration of our moors, held the first ever High Peak Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair and got the mobile breast cancer screening unit reinstated.

I struggle to think of anything Councillor George did in that time.

Lesley Morgan

By email

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.