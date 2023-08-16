Letter: Government is currently moving from one failure to the next

Isn’t it time we had a government focused on delivering for the people, rather than chasing headlines?

Whatever we all think about individual government policies, shouldn’t they all be implemented properly?

At the moment, we just seem to have stories of one failure after another.

Take last week, the Government’s small boat week, meant to showcase the Prime Minister’s flagship priority to stop the boats.

The Government is currently moving from one failure to the next, says a letter writer this week.

755 people were recorded crossing the Channel in a single day, the largest number this year.

The Conservative deputy chairman swore badly, describing what migrants should do, before going on TV to say the PM’s flagship policy has failed.

A minister announced plans to send asylum seekers to the Ascension Islands for processing, withdrawing these three hours later.

A government drone costing the taxpayer £400 000, bought to monitor small boat crossings, was crashed into the sea.

The deadly bacterium Legionella was found on the floating barge bought to house asylum seekers, and the people on board had to be evacuated.

Clearly HSE guidance on how to remove this bacterium was ignored during refurbishment.

Meanwhile, The Illegal Migration Act trumpeted by our MP to stop the boats, sits on the statute bookshelf gathering dust.

It won’t be enforced because The Government can’t comply with its own law and it will cost us, the taxpayer, millions more than we are already paying to house asylum seekers.

It's just one incompetence after another. Isn’t it time for us to have a government that knows what it’s doing?

Paul Beers