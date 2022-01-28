Letter: Government is a disgrace and needs to go

This Government is a total disgrace, all of them should be ousted.

By Tracy Smith
Friday, 28th January 2022, 7:20 pm

I think it’s about time The Queen was involved. It is her Government at the end of the day.

I believe none of them can be trusted.

Barry Wilshaw

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

One reader feels The Queen needs get involved to sort out the Government.

By email

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

GovernmentQueenBuxton Advertiser