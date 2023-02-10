So here is an admittedly incomplete list of the groups I believe the Tory Government has worked so hard over 12 years to break and exploit, currying hatred and contempt for them through its client media and awful, discriminatory policies, legislation and actions: Muslims, refugees, ‘illegal’ immigrants, young people, nurses, doctors, teachers, rail, postal and communications workers (indeed any unionised group which dares to press for fair pay and working conditions), and areas that have to come cap-in-hand for funding from a government with a foodbank, begging bowl culture.

Then there is their evident hatred and contempt for the environment and future generations, through their defunding and dismantling of environmental protection and wholly inadequate responses to climate change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So yes, I’m taking our MP’s advice. I’m calling out hatred and ignorance, including his virtually unerring support for all the hateful policies and legislation passed by this Government.

A reader has given a response to a recent Robert Largan column.

David Purchase

Buxton

Advertisement

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.