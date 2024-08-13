Letter: Government has made a major blunder with this decision over winter fuel payment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It only needs the go-ahead from our national organisation and Rachel Reeves will be the recruiting sergeant for the National Pensioners Convention!

Pensioners should join us to reverse this decision. Her announcement regarding the cutting back of the Winter Fuel Allowance is obviously a great blow to pensioners, and badly received by many non-pensioners too as a cruel and dangerous action.This begs the question, can we still trust her as regards the Triple Lock?

The NPC is forming protest action at a national level, but urges all to write to their MPs to help give the lobby on Parliament extra credence.Means testing this vital payment will condemn millions more older people to a miserable winter, unable to afford to turn on their heating or the cooker.Many not on pension credit are on tight incomes and rely on the extra payment to offset high fuel bills, which are set to rise by a further ten per cent in October.As it stands, a massive 40 per cent of those qualifying for pension credit are not even receiving it. Political pundits have referred to her move as a 'mis-step'. I would say it is a total blunder!So, please look up NPC and sign up, or at least let those who represent us know of your feelings.

Adrian Rimington

For the Chesterfield branch of the NPC

