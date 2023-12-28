Letter: Government has a hit new low with its comments on immigration levels

In its knee-jerk response to the high levels of immigration, I feel the Government has stooped to a new low.

It plans to more than double the income level that a UK citizen must reach in order to bring their spouse here, from the current figure of £18,600 to £38,700.This will dash the hopes of many UK citizens who have married or plan to marry non-UK citizens and wish to live with their spouses in their home country.It’s even possible that this new limit will apply to visa extension applications of spouses who are already here.

As well as cruel, the plan is highly discriminatory against the low paid, against women in general, but especially those with children, people who have caring responsibilities and the disabled. It’s also geographically unfair – people in High Peak are far less likely to qualify than those in areas such as London.

This is the action of a government trying to look like it’s acting tough on immigration.But it seems to regard its own citizens who happen to have fallen in love with someone from abroad as nothing more than collateral damage.

It may be the Christmas and New Year period, butthere’s precious little sign of peace and goodwill to all from Mr Sunak and Mr Cleverley.

A Girolami

Buxton

