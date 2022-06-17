This week alone, it has planned to break international law in two different ways. On Monday, the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill was unveiled. The Government wants to unilaterally break the Brexit deal, binding in international law. And on Tuesday, a flight was due to leave the UK deporting refugees to Rwanda, despite the fact the UN’s refugee agency has warned this is also illegal.

The Government’s repeated disregard for the law can bring us nothing but trouble. Our international reputation will be trashed. We will damage our relationship with the US and earn ourselves a trade war with the EU. What laws will the Government break next, I wonder?

A Girolami

One reader is unhappy about the Government's breaking of international law.

Buxton

