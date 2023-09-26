Letter: Good to see our Prime Minister is putting citizens of this country first
It was a big relief for my family, and I'm sure many others, when the Prime Minister announced he has aligned our country with most other worldwide countries and their net zero targets.
We don't need to lead this unrealistic race, at the high cost of our own impoverishment, when you think we are already doing well emitting less than one per cent of worldwide carbon emissions.
The cost of living crisis is hitting the vast majority of us hard. This is not a ditching of our dedication to net zero, just putting its citizens first, like other countries.
R. Bancroft
Chesterfield
