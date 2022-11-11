Two lady shoppers immediately came to her assistance (I'd gone to get a chair), calling an ambulance and being very caring and reassuring.

The Springs staff (Dave in particular) really went the extra mile, helping until the ambulance arrived.

After a thorough check over, a trip to Macclesfield Hospital ensued. All was well, and she was discharged later.

A letter of appreciation for those who helped after a letter writer's wife collapsed.

It just goes to show that there really are Good Samaritans about and their help was greatly appreciated.

