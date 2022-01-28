My report on the condition of the road in Buxton recently is nothing more than fact, which was reported to be liable to be happening during that particular week.

As golfers, we use our mobiles for weather information and that particular week was 100 per cent correct in the information. Us golfers didn’t like it either!

Thursday very cold with possible snow, Friday definite snow with possibly snow falling up to eight inches. Okay, you cannot provide cover everywhere, but you can have cover for places like Terrace Road, which is always a problem come the snow.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader replies to Coun Linda Grooby's letter from last week about the heavy snow fall in Buxton.

Yes I was a councillor that went out with the drivers for several hours. They do a good job and know exactly where to cover first. Do councillors go out these days? I doubt it!

Robin Baldry

Buxton

For the original Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.