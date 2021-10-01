Letter: Get in touch to help us out at Buxton Talking Newspaper

The voluntary work undertaken to supply local news and information to blind and partially sighted in the area has been greatly missed during the pandemic, but audio recordings are once again back on track.

As one of the users said “it is like a friend dropping in each week”.

As always, volunteers are needed.If you feel you could help by reading, editing or being part of the admin team; or if you know anyone who could benefit from this service, please contact Patricia at [email protected] or phone (01298) 811021.

Buxton Talking Newspaper is looking for volunteers to provide help and support.

Sue Lomas

Secretary, Buxton Talking Newspaper

